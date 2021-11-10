Paul Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Actor Paul Rudd has been named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in an award that Rudd himself admits he is surprised to receive.

The Clueless star was revealed as the winner on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (9 November).

Rudd said he expects his friends to give him “so much grief” after winning the award, but said his wife was “very sweet” after some initial shock and giggles.