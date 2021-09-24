Crystal Dynamics working on Perfect Dark Reboot

Microsoft and The Initiative have revealed that Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics is working on the Perfect Dark reboot.

The Initiative was set up in 2018 to create big-budget games for Xbox consoles and has been rumoured to be working on Perfect Dark over the last few years.

The studio announced its new partnerships with Crystal Dynamics on Twitter , confirming that the developer will help to “bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.”

A subsequent message also made it clear that the project is still early in development.