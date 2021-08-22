Singer Perrie Edwards has given birth to her first child.

The Little Mix star, 28, announced on social media that she has welcomed a baby with her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Perrie shared a series of black and white images capturing the baby's tiny hands and feet, writing: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Oxlade-Chamberlain shared the same pictures, adding: "Welcome to the world little one."

Neither parent confirmed the baby’s name or gender.

Among the first to congratulate the singer was Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock who is also expecting her first child.