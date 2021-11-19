Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have become “Instagram official” after photos of the pair were posted on Flavor Flav’s social media account, fuelling rumours that they are now an item.

It wouldn’t take much detective work to come to this conclusion given how often the pair have been spotted together over the past few weeks, but the photos on @flavorflavofficial’s Gram certainly do add fuel to the fire.

The iconic rapper posted a photo of himself with Davidson, as well as a photo of himself with the rumoured couple and Kris Jenner.