Peter Andre swipes at Dec Donnelly on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Peter Andre dealt Dec Donelly a savage blow as he appeared on ITV’s The Wheel.

The singer-turned-TV personality was a contestant on the show - hosted by Michael McIntyre - on Sunday evening and joked about Britain’s Got Talent presenter Dec’s height.

As Michael asked the contestants to name the different dwarves’ names from the famous Disney film, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves, Peter paused for a second before blurting out “Dec?”

Michael was stunned by his answer and stood blank-faced before bursting out laughing.

