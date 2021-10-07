The official trailer for Cyrano, starring Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, has been released, ahead of the film landing in cinemas in December. Based on Erica Schmidt’s stage musical, it follows poet Cyrano de Bergerac’s unrequited love, and is taken from a play written by Edmond Rostand in 1897. The film is also set to feature Haley Bennett as his love interest Roxanne, and Kelvin Harrison Jr as his rival Christian. It is directed by Joe Wright, director of Pride and Prejudice, Atonement and Darkest Hour.