Actor Peter Scolari has died at age 66 following a two-year battle with cancer.

The actor's death was confirmed by his manager to Variety.

Over the course of his 43-year career, Scolari was cast in a wide range of roles including in the 1980 hit comedy series Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks.

Scolari won an Emmy for his performance as Lena Dunham’s father on the HBO series Girls in 2016 and received three nominations for his recurring role as producer Michael Harris in the comedy Newhart in the ’80s and ’90s.

