Phasmophobia, the popular multiplayer horror game, has been out on Steam for over a year now. To celebrate the occasion, developer Kinetic Games has added a single-player mode as part of an update. Instead of working with friends, players can now attempt Phasmophobia solo and this mode also doesn’t require a connection to the online servers.

This isn’t the only thing to be included in the update. A number of revisions have been made to the game, such as showing what the ghost type was after failing a level and making the journal easier to use.