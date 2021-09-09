'I can barely hold a drumstick': Phil Collins fans concerned after BBC interview

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Phil Collins shared that his physical impairments are preventing him from performing.

The 70-year-old rock icon is best known for his role as the drummer and vocalist in Genesis.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I would love to be playing up there with my son,” Collins said.

When asked if he was able to do any drumming these days, Collins replied: “No, I would love to but I can barely hold a stick with this hand.”