Phoebe Bridgers responds to $3.8m defamation lawsuit, standing by her comments

Phoebe Bridgers has responded to a $3.8 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by Chris Nelson, the owner of Sound Space studio in LA.

Nelson sued the singer after she allegedly spread false accusations about him, through resharing an Instagram post created by Nelson's ex-girlfriend Emily Bannon in which Emily accused him of abuse.

The studio owner, is seeking $3.8 million (£2.8m) in damages for alleged defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Bridgers claims her statements are “true” and based on “personal knowledge” and statements she “heard Mr. Nelson make”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here