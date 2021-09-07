Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited the upcoming Mr & Mrs Smith series.

The Fleabag creator, who was to co-star with Atlanta actor and Executive Producer Donald Glover, has exited the upcoming Amazon Studios show over creative differences.

According to those close to the project, Waller-Bridge’s departure is amicable and her role will be re-cast.

The series, based on the 2005 action romance starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a joint production between New Regency and Amazon Prime Video and was due to go into production next year.