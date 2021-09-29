Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that she is not in favor of a female James Bond during an interview at the premiere of No Time To Die.

The Fleabag creator believes that the James Bond team “just need to cook up someone to rival him” and when asked if she could create a character like this, the actress and writer said she has to be “careful” what she says.

Mrs.Bridge worked on the script for the new Bond and her comments mirror those of Daniel Craig who recently said he thinks there should “simply be better parts for women and actors of color”.