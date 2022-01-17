Piers Morgan slams ‘complete disgrace’ Boris Johnson over No 10 parties and says he must quit during the Sunday Morning politics show on BBC1 with Sophie Raworth.

On Monday (10 January), it was revealed a “bring your own booze” party was held at the Downing Street gardens on 20 May 2020 with more than 100 people invited.

At the time, restrictions on social gatherings had just been eased to allow outdoor mixing with one member of another household, which could only take place in public open spaces rather than private gardens.

