A new PlayStation 5 model is now available in Australia, although the SKU has only minor upgrades.

According to reports, the latest version of the PS5 is some 300 grams lighter than the original console.

The CFI-1102A model also comes with a different screw at the base of the system, with a grip now allowing the fixing to be removed without a screwdriver.

Sony launched the PS5 in November last year but the console is still notoriously difficult to purchase in stores with manufacturing being hampered by a global semiconductor shortage.