Ahead of the PlayStation Showcase, God of War creator David Jaffe has teased that it will feature a couple of major announcements. In a video published on his YouTube channel, he doesn’t name what they are, only saying that they will excite those looking for “traditional, great first-party PlayStation.”

Jaffe, who left Sony in 2007, added that there is another PlayStation announcement that will make people “lose their minds.” However, he couldn’t confirm whether it will happen during the showcase or at a later date.

The PlayStation Showcase is scheduled for 9 September and promises to contain updates from Sony’s first-party studios.