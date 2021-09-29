Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes, revealing several returning features from the original Nintendo DS games.

Some have had to be reworked since they relied on the DS’s second screen. For example, the Pokétch, which provides access to a number of apps, now appears in a corner of the screen.

The Amity Gardens area will also allow Trainers to take out up to six Pokémon at once to stroll alongside and make Poffins with.

The remakes release for Nintendo Switch on 19 November.