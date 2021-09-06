Pokémon Legends: Arceus could be the biggest game ever released in the franchise when it launches early next year.

The above video highlights many of the new features and gameplay mechanics included in the spin-off RPG, demonstrating how it differs from the mainline series.

In the game, which is set long before any previous Pokémon title, players will explore the Hisui region as they attempt to create the very first Pokédex.

Wild Pokémon can be caught directly without battling and the overworld has a more open-world design, which has seemingly been heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.