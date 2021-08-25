New footage for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has revealed several new Pokemon for fans to encounter and catch. With it set in the Hisui region, Pokemon such as Growlithe take on new appearances, while others like Stantler have gained entirely new evolutions.

Legends: Arceus is the first fully open-world entry in the long-running RPG franchise and with it comes several new features to call its own. Namely, a reworked battle system and wild Pokemon that will actually attack human Trainers, which are shaping it up to be a massive departure from the previous games.