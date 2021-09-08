The Pokémon franchise is now partnering with Oreos to release limited edition Pokémon themed Oreo cookies. The official Oreos YouTube channel posted an announcement trailer, featuring a short animation of a young child chasing after Pikachu. The animation even appears to have been made using Oreos. The cookies come adorned with one of 16 different Pokémon designs, including one depicting the Mythical Mew, which the official website describes as being incredibly rare to find. The Pokémon Oreos are currently available for pre-order but only in the United States.