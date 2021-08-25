After being announced as one of the first post-launch DLC characters for Pokemon Unite, there is now official gameplay footage of Blastoise in action. One of the three starter Pokemon from the original Pokemon Red & Blue games, Blastoise can attack opponents with its giant shell and the water cannons that pop out of it, as well as other water-based attacks.

Blastoise is expected to arrive at the beginning of September ahead of the game’s mobile launch, which is scheduled for September 22nd. Pre-registration for the mobile version is currently available.