The popular fighting game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has received a whole host of new content as part of the Season 4 update.

The launch trailer reveals that three new characters are coming, including Black Ninja Ranger Adam Park, Poisandra, and Rita Repulsa.

Season 4 is also bringing a series of additional skins and costumes.

The season started on 21st September and will continue for the coming weeks, with more content set to be announced in the near future.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.