Prince Andrew played hide and seek with teddy bears, says former palace housekeeper

The former Buckingham Palace housekeeper revealed Prince Andrew used to play hide and seek with teddy bears.

The 61-year-old royal has a collection of stuffed animals and he would sometimes ask his staff to hide one of them so he could find it later.

Janette McGowan - who worked at the palace from 1999 to 2000 - told The Sun: “It was a little game he would play with his maid. She would hide one of the teddy bears somewhere unexpected.”

“When he came back to the Palace he would have to try and find it.”