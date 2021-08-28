The new Princess Diana statue will be opened to the public next week to mark the anniversary of her death.

The Princess of Wales died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, and Historic Royal Palaces has decided to allow the public to visit the statue in her memory.

A spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces said: "We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day."

The statue was unveiled last month by Princes William and Harry, on what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.