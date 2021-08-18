Netflix has revealed the first look at the new Lady Diana and Prince Charles played by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West for the upcoming season of The Crown.

The new royal couple makes their debut in season 5 of the hugely popular drama with Debicki succeeding Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of young Diana, and West taking over from Josh O’Connor.

The pair will now play Princess Diana and Prince Charles in The Crown‘s final two seasons as they join previously cast Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.