Princess Diana film Spencer will have its highly anticipated world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd.

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart will attend the premiere of her new movie where she plays the titular role and the coveted part is already generating awards hype.

The first trailer for the royal family drama garnered a lot of buzz down to the former Twilight stars' almost pitch-perfect impression of the people's princess.

The film is competing for the Golden Lion award which is the highest prize at the festival.