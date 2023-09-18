Independent TV
Princess of Wales tries her hand at air traffic control at busy UK military airfield
The Princess of Wales was in the thick of the action as she paid a visit to RNAS Yeovilton, one of the busiest military airfields in the UK, on Monday.
Kate spent time in the air traffic control tower to meet staff and speak to an airborne Wildcat helicopter crew before conducting training exercises in a hangar with survival equipment technicians.
The Princess of Wales was also shown a Merlin Mk4 helicopter, deployed by the Royal Marines globally to provide disaster relief, as well as a Merlin MK2, which is used to hunt for submarines. She then tried her hand at flying a Wildcat MK2 in a simulator.
