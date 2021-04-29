Priyanka Chopra Jonas has launched a COVID-19 relief fundraiser for India as the country continues its battle with an overwhelming second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old actress, known for her role in Quantico, set up the fundraiser in partnership with the donation platform GiveIndia. Speaking on Instagram, Chopra Jonas said: “I’m sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity and there are no rooms and ICUs.

“India is my home, and India is bleeding. We as a global community need to care.”