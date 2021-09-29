The PlayStation 5 has passed 1 million sales in the UK, according to official stat provider GfK. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, it achieved this in August, only 39 weeks after it launched last November. This makes the PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever in the UK. The PlayStation 4, by comparison, took 42 weeks to meet the same milestone.

GfK states that the PS4 was initially trending ahead of the PS5, but a sudden surge of PS5 stock allowed the newer console to catch up and eventually overtake its predecessor.