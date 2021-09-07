PlayStation 5 games could cost $200 million to make in the future, says Shawn Layden, the former PlayStation CEO who left Sony back in 2019. Speaking with Bloomberg, he predicts that the budget for making PS5 games will only continue to increase. In order to tackle this, companies like Sony will have to adopt a “de-risk” strategy and will likely be incentivised to prioritise making sequels for already established and popular franchises. By comparison, the budgets for more recent, big PlayStation 4 games Layden led hit the $100 million mark.