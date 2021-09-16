Sony has announced that it will be releasing its Pulse 3D wireless headset in a new colour, Midnight Black. It will become available next month at select retailers and is designed to match the Midnight Black DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5.

Its release will come not long after the most recent software update, which added a new equalizer control feature for Pulse 3D headsets.

Currently, the only other colour the headset comes in is white. More details can be found on the PlayStation Blog.