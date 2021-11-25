Sales of the PlayStation 5 are getting close to matching those of the Nintendo Switch.

The supply increase of the fifth version of the Sony console is responsible for pulling them closer to the sales figures of the rival Nintendo console, following the surge in September which led to it becoming the best-selling console of 2021.

NPD industry adviser Mat Piscatella took to his Twitter to explain. He wrote: “PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here