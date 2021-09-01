Brendan Greene, who is credited as the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has left developer and publisher Krafton to set up his own studio, named PlayerUnknown Productions. It is based in Amsterdam and Krafton will hold a minority stake in it. Greene has said he is excited to “take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years”.

PUBG is attributed to popularising the battle royale genre, although Greene’s next project will likely be very different as he said back in 2019 that he was done with the genre.