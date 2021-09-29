PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is reportedly no longer available on streaming platforms in China. While no explanation has seemingly been given as to why, its removal comes in the wake of new restrictions on gaming being introduced.These new restrictions were introduced in order to combat game addiction. Children and young people are now only allowed to play video games for a maximum of three hours across Fridays and weekends.It is currently unknown what sort of effect this could have on the game, professional streamers, and competitive players.