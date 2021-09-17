The latest update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has introduced a new eight-week Survivor Pass called Crazy Night.

Already available on PC, the update has just launched for consoles and includes 50 levels for players to progress through.

In addition to the new Survivor Pass, the update has also introduced a Casual Mode, the Trunk System, and made some adjustments to the Taego map.

Throughout the next two months, players will be able to earn a wide variety of rewards and get access to the P90 SMG through care packages in the battle royale game.