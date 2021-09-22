A new trailer for Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey has confirmed its release date of 5 October.

The latest entry in the puzzle game series, Puzzle Bobble 3D also marks the first 3D and VR title in the series. Puzzles are presented in three dimensions and must be rotated in order to clear them. And when playing in VR, the game takes on a first-person perspective.

The very end of the trailer confirms that it is a cross-buy game as well. So, PlayStation 4 copies of the game will come with the PlayStation 5 version for free.