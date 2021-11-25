Queen guitarist Brian May mocked over gas fire while discussing climate activism on GMB

Queen guitarist Brian May was grilled on Good Morning Britain for sitting in front of a gas fire while discussing his animal activism.

The rockstar was explaining the importance of conserving the “creatures of this planet” and urged viewers to stop “destroying their habitats” when Susanna Reid spotted his backdrop.

“Have you got a gas fire in the back of your room Brian?” she asked, before questioning if it was an “eco-friendly” one.

Caught off guard, May suggested his fireplace “is not causing a big carbon footprint”.

