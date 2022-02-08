Alec Baldwin strolls through Hampshire town after chauffer’s car is stolen at airport

Alec Baldwin filmed himself strolling through a town in Hampshire after his chauffer’s car was stolen shortly after he arrived in England.

Recounting the story for his 2.4 million Instagram followers, the Hollywood actor told of how the situation unfolded, with his driver being robbed outside the airport.

As he told the tale, Baldwin was casually strolling through the town of Alton.

The actor has arrived in England to work on his first film since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot on the set of Rust.

Sign up to our newsletters.