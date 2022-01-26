Queen Latifah reacts to Chris Noth being fired from The Equalizer

Queen Latifah has responded publicly to the allegations against her former The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth.

Noth has been accused of sexual assault by several women and has denied all the allegations.

In CBS crime drama The Equalizer, Noth had played ex-CIA director William Bishop alongside Latifah’s vigilante and has been fired from the series in the wake of the allegations.

Latifah broke her silence on the matter in a recent interview with Julie Moran on People, saying: “It’s still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect”.

