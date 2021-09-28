R Kelly's ex-wife Drea Kelly discusses her 13-year marriage to the singer as she reveals her heartbreak for her children.

The R&B star, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, was found guilty yesterday (Monday) of all nine counts in a Brooklyn federal court, including racketeering based on sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labour, and other charges.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ms Kelly described being married to the Grammy-award winning singer as a life of "constant fear".

Drea urges others to do more research into abusive relationships, by "knowing the cycles of abuse, it's called walking on eggshells, that whats it means."