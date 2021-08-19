R Kelly’s racketeering trial has begun with one alleged victim describing him as a ‘predator’.

On the first day of the trial, Jerhonda Pace said she lost her virginity to the singer after meeting him at a party in 2009 when she was 16 years old revealing she was allegedly emotionally and physically abused by the singer.

Her lawyer called the musician a ‘predator’ who used his fame to lure underage fans to live with him and control every aspect of their lives.

Pace is one of six victims involved in the trial after speaking out in the docu-series Surviving R Kelly.