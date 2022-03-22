Vernon Kay accidentally told singer-songwriter Marc Almond that he duetted with late paedophile Jimmy Savile during a live interview on BBC Radio 2.

Reading out a message from a fan, Kay confused Savile with Scottish artist Jimmy Somerville in an awkward blunder.

"I saw him at Pride and I think I was the first one at Hyde Park to run down and wait for him at the front. Amazing," the presenter said of Almond as he read a text.

"His duet with Jimmy Savile - Jimmy Somerville, apologies - just blew me away, absolutely awesome."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.