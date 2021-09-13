Ubisoft has put out a new trailer, showing off more of the operators that will be available in Rainbow Six Extraction when it launches early next year.

Almost all of the operators are returning characters from Rainbow Six Siege, however many of them have been changed slightly to make them more suitable for the co-op experience.

This includes switching up the gadgets available to them, with Russian operator Tachanka using the turret he originally had before it was removed.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a standalone spin-off that sees players teaming up to fight an alien threat.