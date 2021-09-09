The latest battle pass for Rainbow Six Siege, Crystal Guard, is now available for purchase and Ubisoft has released a new trailer to provide a glimpse at some of the content that players can unlock from it. The main reward is the new playable Operator, Osa, who comes equipped with a bulletproof shield that can also be deployed in window frames.

Exclusive gear and other cosmetics are also available, with the battle pass containing more than 110 rewards. This battle pass will only be available until 23 November. More information can be found on the official website.