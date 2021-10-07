Rami Malek recalls catching Kate Middleton ‘off guard’ with a personal question while greeting the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the BAFTA Awards in 2019.

On Tuesday’s episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the No Time to Die actor said he asked the duchess about the hassle of performing her royal duties when they met after Rami won best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami told Kimmel: “I looked at Princess Kate and I said, this must be exhausting.” And she said, “Why?”

He continued: “[I asked,] You just had a baby, right? I think she was taken aback.”