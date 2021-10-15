WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy sings the praises of comedy drama Ramy, singling out lead actor, writer and director Ramy Youssef as ‘a revelation in this role’.

The series follows the life of the titular Ramy, a ‘millennial Egyptian American who is battling with his beliefs while living in New Jersey’ due to ‘temptations all around him’.

Jacob describes Ramy Youssef as ‘a talent’ and ‘can’t wait to see whatever he does in the future’.