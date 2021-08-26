Festival-goers have arrived in Reading ahead of its three-day music festival, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Artists due to perform at Richfield Avenue - as well as its sister location in Bramham Park, Leeds - include Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher and Disclosure.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend, according to Reading Borough Council, with ticket-holders required to provide proof of full vaccination, a negative Covid test or natural immunity to enter the event.