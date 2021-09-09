Tents and litter can be seen scattered around following the Reading Festival 2021.

Filmed just above the festival’s location in Reading by Mark Hodgson, this drone footage captures the state of the festival grounds after its conclusion. The footage reveals the condition of Richfield Avenue after the campers and festival-goers had left.

Mark said: "I took this drone footage after the Reading Festival had wrapped up. I was curious to see the difference 100k people over a week could make to the festival site. Well, it's quite noticeable, don't you think?"