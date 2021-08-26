Thousands of music fans descended onto Reading and Leeds with camping gear and booze in tow ahead of this weekend's three-day music festival.

The Reading and Leeds Festival makes its long-awaited return this weekend to crowds of 90,000 spectators.

Welly-wearing revelers were filmed arriving in Leeds with camping gear belongings, food, and drinks.

Headliners such as Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher are set to stun the crowd over the three-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Music fans will be able to receive their vaccine at the festivals as pop-up clinics across the two sites have been arranged.