After just two seasons, the rebooted version of Ready Steady Cook has been cancelled.

The show pairs members of the public with celebrity chefs, to complete cooking challenges.

Last year, Ready Steady Cook returned after a 10-year absence.

The revamped show was presented by Rylan Clark-Neal.

BBC bosses have confirmed that the show is being dropped:

‘We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to grow new shows, and after two brilliant series of Ready Steady Cook, we’re making space in the schedule for some exciting new titles that we’re sure viewers will enjoy.’