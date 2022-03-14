Rebel Wilson jokes about Boris Johnson’s Downing Street ‘afterparty’ at the Baftas

Rebel Wilson had the crowd in fits of laughter last night at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.

The Aussie actress, 42, hosted the London-based ceremony, held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13.

During a link, she told the A-List audience: “I can’t wait for the afterparty, it’s gonna go off!”

The Pitch Perfect star then made a dig at prime minister Boris Johnson, adding: “I think it’s at number 10 Downing Street, so I’ll see all of you there!”

